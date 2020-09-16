With the addition of 12 cases — five in McCracken County, four in Marshall and one each in Graves, Calloway and Ballard counties — the Purchase Area’s total COVID-19 case count rose to 2,351 Tuesday.
To date, according to state data, there have been 51 deaths from COVID-19 in the eight-county area. Of these deaths, seven have been McCracken County residents, one Ballard, nine Calloway, one Carlisle, 29 Graves, two Fulton, and two Marshall. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths in Hickman County.
The active case count for the region is around 202, which puts the recovery count in the vicinity of 2,098.
These newest cases bring the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 24, slightly down from earlier in the week.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, county-by-county case totals were:
• McCracken — 604.
• Ballard — 62.
• Calloway — 487.
• Carlisle — 66.
• Graves — 688.
• Fulton — 127.
• Hickman — 75.
• Marshall — 242.
An afternoon briefing from Gov. Andy Beshear brought updates to the state case count, which broke 58,000 Tuesday with the addition of 745 new ones.
“While those are more cases than we would like to see based on significant tests and testing that we are continuing on our day-to-day basis, our positivity rate is now under 4% again, just barely,” Beshear said. “That is moving in the right direction at a time when we are giving guidance, especially to school systems, about how to at least get back to a hybrid model starting on Sept. 28.”
Between Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah, over 28,000 tests have been conducted in McCracken County since March.
Over 1,068,026 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky to this point, Beshear noted, and the positivity rate for the state now sits at 3.97%.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
