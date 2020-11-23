Purchase's COVID-19 case surge continues

Milestones for COVID-19 cases in western Kentucky are coming faster as the days get shorter.
In just six days, the Purchase Area gained another 1,000 cases. The total, as of 3 p.m. Sunday, was at 7,045.
County-by-county case totals across the region were as follows:
• McCracken — 2,257
• Ballard — 219
• Calloway — 1,532
• Carlisle — 191
• Fulton — 252
• Graves — 1,528
• Hickman — 168
• Marshall — 898
The Purchase unfortunately crossed a new milestone earlier this week, in regard to COVID-19-related deaths, which now sit at 108. Graves County has lost the most residents to the pandemic (41). McCracken (24), Calloway (18) and Marshall (11) have the next three highest totals. Fulton has lost eight, Hickman three, Ballard two and Carlisle one.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases for the Purchase Area continues to escalate. It peaked earlier this week at 174.6 new cases per day for the eight-county region. As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the average sat at 173. The average has been over 100 since Nov. 8.
This autumn explosion of cases isn’t confined to western Kentucky.
A Sunday briefing from Gov. Andy Beshear underscored the severity of the state’s uptick in cases. Beshear said this Sunday’s case total was the highest number of new cases recorded on Sunday (2,194) and that the last week of cases was the biggest week for the Commonwealth, since the pandemic’s onset this spring.
The governor briefly spoke about holiday preparations with COVID-19 in mind.
“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” he said. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.
“If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk.”
