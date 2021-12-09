MAYFIELD — A Christmas classic will be brought to life in a stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ The Christmas Carol, right in the heart of Mayfield.
Purchase Players CPAC will perform a one-weekend special of the classic beginning Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performing Arts Center on Water Street. Additional performances will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and a final performance at 2 p.m on Dec 12.
Published in 1843, “A Christmas Carol” first appeared as a novella, later on adapted into multiple forms of media. Many Christmas spirits are familiar with the film adaptations such as “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” following Scrooge McDuck around or “The Muppets Christmas Carol” featuring Michael Caine as Scrooge. The Christmas favorite was brought to stage production for the first time in the late 19th century, and is still making its rounds in theaters in 2021.
Matthew Allen, who is playing Bob Cratchit, is ready for opening night.
“I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s hard work come to life on stage. There are so many talented actors and actresses in our community,” Allen said. “Purchase Players puts them on full display with each production.”
Nate Cox is playing two characters, Christmas Present and Fezziwig.
“Growing up, ‘Muppets Christmas Carol’ was a favorite,” Cox said. “Playing ‘Fezziwig’ and being on stage with my daughters, Lilly and Lexie Cox, is also always fun.” Lilly and Lexie will portray his daughters in the play.
Though he may play Scrooge on stage, Roy Henzel is nothing of the sort.
“I hope that the message of “A Christmas Carol” is embedded with audience members and gives a sense of hope and spirit, a hope that people can change and make a difference, and a spirit of Christmas that will last the whole year, of giving of yourself to others,” Henzel said. “I hope the audience will appreciate how far kindness can reach and how we must live in the past, present and future.”
“I have been acting in community theatre for 39 years and I look forward to being able to perform for a live audience after almost two years of virtual life in theatres.” Henzel said.
Director Brian Johnson has been working with the cast for weeks now, helping produce this season’s show.
“The most rewarding part has been seeing the cast bring to life the Charles Dickens’ Christmas ghost story. They have worked hard to develop their characters and present the story we know and love.” said Johnson. “I would like the community to know they can help support their local community theatre, as well as their friends and neighbors who have put in over 60 hours of rehearsals to have the show ready. It’s been wonderful to work with Elizabeth Riley, Nancy Parks, and the cast and crew to help present this timeless story of redemption and hope as we have entered yet another holiday season.”
Johnson said the theatre community took quite the hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, halting productions and rehearsals. Now that the world of theatre is slowly opening back up, it’s important to shine light on it.
“The Covid pandemic is another hurdle that non-profits like Purchase Players have to deal with. All involved are volunteers and even in the best of times, there are unexpected bills to pay, such as HVAC and new soundboards, that ticket sales, sponsorships, and donations may not fully cover,” Johnson said.
The most effective way to get tickets and save a preferred seat is to buy online. Alternatively, you can also call the box office at 270-251-9035, leave a message with your name, number, and how many tickets are needed.
The box office will be staffed from 5-7 p.m. on performance dates to process tickets.
