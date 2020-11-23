Despite the Purchase District Fair not being held this year due to the coronavirus, it has been awarded a state grant to make repairs at the site while also receiving money from housing horses racing at a state line track.
This week, the Purchase District Fair received word it had received a $40,500 grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for building and fence repairs.
“Every year, I get the unique honor of announcing grants to local county fair boards for infrastructure improvements,” KDA Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “These grants will enhance the places where we gather for county fairs, livestock shows, and other events when the time comes.”
Each grant will fund 75% of the project with the local fair board matching the remaining 25%. The grant stipulates that each project must be started within 90 days of when it was awarded and must be completed within nine months.
According to the release from the Kentucky House Republican Caucus, State Rep. Richard Heath of Mayfield, who is chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, said he understands the benefits Kentucky receives from being an agriculturally healthy state.
“Expanding rural development is critical to continuing our state’s economic momentum,” Heath said. “I am grateful to work so closely with the KDA. They do a tremendous job promoting farmers, agricultural businesses, and events by addressing rural development in Kentucky.”
Seven Kentucky county fair boards were awarded more than $300,000 for new construction projects through KDA, including more than $17,000 to Ballard County for a new roof and stage area.
And while spectators and fairgoers have been absent this year, despite 4-H exhibits this past summer, the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds has also seen some additional activity thanks to a new racetrack in Oak Grove. According to Graves County Commissioner Todd Hayden, who also serves as parks board chair, Oak Grove has built a casino and harness track but do not have any stables to hold horses beyond race days.
“So what they’re doing is using our facility to keep a lot of horses,” he said.
While the harness season will soon wrap up, Illinois trainer Dean Eckley kept 14 horses at the fairgrounds and worked them on the track. He said another six were kept at a nearby farm.
“It’s nice down here. We like the area,” he said.
The proximity to the Oak Grove track — approximately 1½ hours away between Hopkinsville and Clarksville — worked well, Eckley said, since their facilities to stable horses are closed on non-race days.
“It’s not feasible for us to run five hours back home,” he said.
Hayden said the fairgrounds have housed as many as 55 horses at $50 per horse during the season that opened in September.
“That’s a nice chunk of change,” he said.
Hayden credited Bob Cavitt’s work keeping the track in good shape so trainers could work their horses at the fairground track in preparation for their races.
“That’s one of the reasons they came up here because the track is in good shape,” Hayden said.
Mayfield-Graves Fairgrounds held a few harness races over the summer, but spectators were restricted due to COVID-19 protocols. Fair board members are reportedly already in the process of discussing possible plans for a 2021 fair.
