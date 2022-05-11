By MAYFIELD MESSENGER STAFF
The Miss Purchase District Pageant, celebrating it’s fifth year along with Crown Sponsor Great Ambitions School of Cosmetology, crowned three winners in various age categories to represent the Purchase District at Miss Kentucky USA in 2023 and at many local events.
The pageant and crowning of the 2022 Titleholders was was held May 7 at Mayfield Middle School.
Hanna Holsapple, of Benton, was crowned Miss Purchase District. She is 18-years-old and a student at Marshall County High School.
Caitlyn Hooks, of Murray, was crowned Miss Teen Purchase District. She is 17 years old and a student at Lyon County High School.
Nyla Holder of Paducah, was crowned Miss Junior Teen Purchase District. She is 14-years-old and attends Lone Oak Middle School.
The Purchase District pageant is the only Western Kentucky pageant that requires the participants to be from the Purchase District area, in an effort to encourage the young women of this community to utilize this platform to make a difference in their community and the world at-large.
The winners can be followed on Instagram @purchasedistrictpageant and Facebook at Purchase District Pageant. To contact the director for an appearance from Miss Purchase District, visit www.purchasedistrictpageant.com The organization is a 501©3 with proceeds going to fund youth activities and education scholarships.
Purchase District Pageant Contestants are judged in the following categories and details.
Round Robin Interview: All contestants compete in a round-robin style private interview for 5 minutes per judge. Political questions are not permitted. Scoring is based on the contestants grace, charm, self-confidence, and her ability to communicate, as well as the quality of her answers. Private interview accounts for 25% of the overall score.
Swimsuit for Teen and Miss, Jr Teen in Sportswear Outfit: Jr. Teen delegates compete on-stage in sportswear outfits to show off their personality, while Teen and up compete in swimsuit to display their physical fitness and on-stage confidence. This portion of the competition accounts for 25% of the overall score.
Formal Wear: All delegates compete on-stage in the evening gown of their choice to show their poise, confidence and personal style. Evening gown accounts for 25% of the overall score.
On Stage Question: The finalists in each division compete in on-stage question. Political questions are not permitted, this counts for the final 25% of the contestants score.
In December 2021, when Mayfield and other Puchase District areas were devastated by the historic tornado, the Purchase District pageant rallied together new and barely used dresses and accessories for those impacted by the loss caused by this tragic event. They created Operation Princess Project and donated prom and formal dresses for those in need.
Pageant Director Laura Doughty grew up in Mayfield and currently resides in Malibu, California. “Our mission is to empower woman of all ages to represent the Purchase District through exemplifying excellence in their daily lives and in community service to enable the opportunity to promote their education, career, talent and future endeavors,” said Doughty.“ The pageant will afford meaningful educational opportunities by acknowledging the intelligence, talents, moral character and personal integrity of its exceptional participants as they pursue their goals for success and contribution to their community.”
Additionally on Saturday, the Purchase District Pageant along with the support of Greer Neon and Keith Crouch, unveiled a sign honoring the five women of Mayfield who have won Miss Kentucky USA. Mayfield is second only to the large city of Louisville, to be the home of the most women crowned Miss Kentucky USA. Those five women are: Marcia Chumbler Broadbent — 1961, Sally Carter — 1962, Julie Andrus — 1965, Nancy Coplen — 1973 and Beth Ann Clark Bearup — 1987. The commemorative sign is located at 1325 US-45 in Mayfield.
The next Purchase District Pageant will be May 2023 at Mayfield Middle School. For more information, visit www.purchasedistrictpageant.com, email info@purchasedistrictpageant.org or contact 310-924-0423.
