Purchase COVID count rockets past 5K

In just 11 days, the Purchase Area’s COVID-19 case count went from 4,000 on Oct. 29 to 5,000 on Sunday.
The novel coronavirus is spreading at an unprecedented rate across the eight-county region, with an addition of 74 cases Tuesday afternoon to put the total at 5,173 since March.
Since Oct. 29, the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per day has recorded 12 consecutive new highs and rests at 111.1. It took the Purchase Area 125 days to break 1,000 cases, the second thousand took 39 days, the third 37, the fourth thousand took just 22 days and the fifth was half of that.
Dr. Jenny Franke, Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, told the Sun that this is “the most significant and sustained surge” the area has seen during what she called “the most challenging health care crisis (the area has) ever experienced.”
Baptist Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brad Housman, said that they also have seen an uptick in recent weeks.
Both hospitals have put new visitation policies in place, limiting the hours available for visits and the number of visitors allowed in their facilities.
With the holiday season on the horizon, Housman urged diligence on everyone’s part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Really, it’s just enforcement of the things that we’ve been preaching and teaching on over the last few months — masking, distancing and hand hygiene,” he said. “Sometimes the easier things are the hardest to do. I think we just have to be diligent and help those in our households to be diligent.”
Franke echoed his sentiments.
“It is everyone’s responsibility to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19,” she said, suggesting that holiday celebrations be limited to immediate household members and that people use technology to connect with their loved ones this winter. “It’s not quite the same as being in person but it goes a long way in the spirit of family, community and tradition.
“This is a year that we really need to think about how to do this in a way that’s nontraditional but still meaningful.”
County-by-county case totals, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, were:
• McCracken — 1,574.
• Ballard — 174.
• Calloway — 1,164.
• Carlisle — 139.
• Fulton — 242.
• Graves — 1,098.
• Hickman — 139.
• Marshall — 643.
To this point, there have been 88 COVID-19-related deaths across the eight county area: 17 in McCracken, 37 in Graves, 13 in Calloway, nine in Marshall, eight in Fulton, two in Hickman and one each in Ballard and Carlisle.
Each physician also highlighted the importance of flu shots this winter.
“Even though vaccination against the flu doesn’t prevent a COVID-19 infection, the theory at least is that you’ve been vaccinated against the flu it may mitigate some of the risk and/or help us eliminate that from the differential diagnosis,” Housman advised.
Both health care professionals reacted to Monday’s announcement regarding a vaccine synthesized by Pfizer, which early data suggests could be as much as 90% effective in halting the spread of the pandemic.
While these initial indications seem “promising,” Housman told the Sun, he is preparing for the winter here in western Kentucky.
“It’ll take some time to both obtain the vaccine and begin vaccination procedures, so really we’re sort of settling in for a long next few months,” he said. “I don’t anticipate that we’ll see any significant relief until some time in the spring.”
Franke is optimistic and she hopes everyone in the area is “very open-minded” about receiving the vaccination when it is available.
She expects health care staff at her hospital to start being immunized by the end of November, with first responders, essential workers, people in congregant living facilities and high-risk patients being given priority as more dosages become available. The average person, she expects, will likely be administered the vaccine starting in mid-2021.
“We have what appears to be an effective vaccine that will be available in a matter of months,” she said. “I would advise folks to be steadfast and vigilant and to be their own health advocates.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel.”
