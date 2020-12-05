The Purchase Area’s COVID-19 case total broke 9,000 Friday, as the post-Thanksgiving surge that was predicted by many medical professionals continues.
Gov. Andy Beshear urged vigilance during his daily briefing with the commonwealth, adding that Kentucky is just days away from administering its first doses of the approved vaccines.
“These vaccines are right around the corner. Within the next 10 days or so we might be giving out the first vaccines,” Beshear said. “That means every loss of life and every extra infection that happens between now and then is entirely avoidable.
“So let’s fight harder than we ever have and do our part as Team Kentucky.”
The Purchase’s case count was 9,005 Friday. County-by-county totals for the eight-county Purchase region were, as of 5 p.m.:
• McCracken — 3,022.
• Ballard — 282.
• Calloway — 1,880.
• Carlisle — 230.
• Fulton — 270.
• Graves — 1,928.
• Hickman — 254.
• Marshall — 1,139.
All eight counties continue to be designated in the red by the state, meaning that their new case numbers per day are in excess of 25 per 100,000 residents. The last report from the state had the Purchase’s counties at the following rates per 100,000 residents:
• McCracken — 85.2.
• Ballard — 38.
• Calloway — 64.5.
• Carlisle — 48.
• Fulton — 31.1.
• Graves — 71.3.
• Hickman — 78.3.
• Marshall — 44.6.
Elementary schools whose counties are in the red will not be able to return to schools this Monday. Other west Kentucky counties are near the threshold, including Lyon (31.3) and Trigg (34.1), but will not be able to resume in-person instruction in their elementary education institutions.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Purchase Area continued to climb. Now 160 Purchase residents have lost their lives to the pandemic: 42 from McCracken, two from Ballard, 26 from Calloway, one from Carlisle, eight from Fulton, 55 from Graves, seven from Hickman and 19 from Marshall.
For up to date information on COVID-19 throughout Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.