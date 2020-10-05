COVID-19 case counts for the Purchase Area, along with the rest of the Commonwealth, are on the rise.
Six new cases across the eight-county region — three a piece in Marshall and Calloway — brought the area’s new count 2,877 Sunday.
The tenth death from COVID-19 in Calloway County was announced Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 59. McCracken, so far, has had 10, Graves 29, Marshall four, Fulton three, and there has been one a piece in Ballard, Carlisle and Hickman.
The area hit an all-time high on its seven-day rolling average of new cases per day Saturday at 35.6, eclipsing the previous high of 34 from Aug. 1.
County-by-county totals, as of 5 p.m. Sunday were:
• McCracken — 730 (last updated with Friday numbers)
• Ballard — 75
• Calloway — 648
• Carlisle — 79
• Fulton — 165
• Graves — 756
• Hickman — 86
• Marshall — 338
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 616 new cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed during a briefing Sunday, bringing that state’s total to at least 72,617 so far. He also announced four more deaths in the Commonwealth from the pandemic, which has now seen 1,209 lives taken by COVID-19.
“I normally don’t provide an update on Sunday, but with 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” Beshear said. “This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19.
“We have to do better.”
