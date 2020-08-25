The Purchase Area’s COVID-19 case count rose to 1,900 Monday.
This increase came as the result of the addition of 11 Graves County cases, four Calloway County cases and one Marshall County case, all announced via health department social media posts and releases. A late-breaking release from the Purchase District Health Department added 16 cases in McCracken, three in Fulton and two a piece in Ballard, Carlisle and Hickman.
The total of positive diagnoses for the eight-county region was as follows:
• McCracken County, 443.
• Ballard County, 50.
• Calloway County, 366.
• Carlisle County, 53.
• Fulton County, 105.
• Graves County, 625.
• Hickman County, 66.
• Marshall County, 183.
To date, there have been 43 deaths from COVID-19 in the Purchase Area, according to state data. Totals by county for the region are:
• McCracken County, 5
• Ballard County, 0
• Calloway County, 5
• Carlisle County, 1
• Fulton County. 2
• Graves County, 28
• Hickman County, 0
• Marshall County, 2
Gov. Andy Beshear delivered a wider state update on the COVID-19 crisis Monday. Kentucky’s state case total is now 43,899 with the addition of 373 new cases.
For the latest COVID-19 information in the state of Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
A major talking point of the governor’s was the escalation in COVID-19 cases among the youth population: 68 of the newly reported cases were in children aged 18 or younger with the youngest being just 7 months old.
“The normal beginning of a school year has us all feeling the same things: We want to get over this, we want to get our kids out of the house. And I, at least, am seeing a change that goes beyond the ‘When to return to school?’ debate,” Beshear said. “We’re seeing more people trying to get out of quarantine when the health department has recommended it.
“Those feelings are natural, but they’re harmful. This is a war. Whether we win or lose depends on the number of battles that we win. Let’s pick it up because lives depend on it.”
