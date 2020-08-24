The Purchase Area’s COVID-19 case count rose to 1,859 Sunday afternoon with the addition of seven Calloway County cases and a pair of cases in Marshall County, both announced via health department social media posts.
As of 5 p.m., the total of positive diagnoses for the eight-county region was as follows:
• McCracken County, 427. The last update from the Purchase Area Health District came Thursday from director Kent Koster and added 13 cases.
• Ballard County, 50.
• Calloway County, 362.
• Carlisle County, 53.
• Fulton County, 105.
• Graves County, 614.
• Hickman County, 66.
• Marshall County, 182.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the Purchase Area has been wobbling back and forth in the high 20s with the latest average coming at 29.7. The all-time high for the rolling average came in early August when the region’s average hit 34.
McCracken County’s isolated average number of new cases has been flipping back and forth between 5 and 6 in recent days, with yesterday’s being 5.428. This peaked at 8 with the Purchase’s average on Aug. 1.
Gov. Andy Beshear delivered a wider state update on the COVID-19 crisis Sunday. Kentucky’s state case total is now 43,529 with the addition of 467 new cases. This would make the Purchase Area’s count around 4.27% of the state’s total.
A major talking point of the governor’s was the escalation in COVID-19 cases among the youth population: 79% of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 15 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was 3 days old.
“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” the governor said.
