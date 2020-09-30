The Purchase Area’s COVID-19 case count continued to climb Tuesday, as it reached 2,720 with the addition of 16 new cases.
County-by-county case counts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, were:
• McCracken — 701, five new cases added.
• Ballard — 74.
• Calloway — 599, five new cases added.
• Carlisle — 74.
• Fulton — 152, two new cases added.
• Graves — 733.
• Hickman — 81.
• Marshall — 306, two new cases added.
The area’s seven-day rolling average of new cases hit a high for September on Monday — 28 — before dipping back down to 26.4 Tuesday.
To this point, there have been 58 deaths in the eight-county area involving COVID-19, according to data from the local health departments.
The Marshall County Health Department announced two additional deaths Monday in a release detailing increased numbers of positive cases in the community.
“Through contact tracing, the Marshall County Health Department identified a particular gathering of people that resulted in six new cases and two additional deaths,” public information officer Jennifer Brown wrote. “This situation highlights the importance of face coverings and social distancing in addition to good hand hygiene.
“The health department emphasizes it is vitally important that everyone, including businesses, do what is needed to prevent further spread of the virus and deaths in our community.”
Gov. Andy Beshear discussed an uptick in cases statewide in his briefing on Tuesday afternoon, as the state tallied the second-highest number of new cases in a day yet with 1,018. Kentucky’s total case count is 67,856 (of which the Purchase represents 4%) with 1,170 deaths from the pandemic so far.
“I said yesterday I believe we’re at the start of a new escalation. We’re certainly seeing that in today’s numbers,” Beshear said. “That means we’ve got to work harder.
”This is a war and we’ve won many battles, but we can’t walk away from the battlefield.”
