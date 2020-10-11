With spring and summer in the books and the third season of COVID-19 underway, the eight-county Purchase Area surpassed the 3,000-case mark Wednesday.
Since the first case was diagnosed in Calloway County on March 20, the four area health departments have a combined total case count of 3,134. In that time the area has lost 64 lives to the pandemic.
On Saturday, the county-by-county COVID-19 case count was:
• McCracken — 792
• Ballard — 78
• Calloway — 731
• Carlisle — 81
• Fulton — 186
• Graves — 800
• Hickman — 98
• Marshall — 368
As for the number of COVID-related deaths in each county, Graves has suffered the most, recording 32. Eleven McCracken County residents have been lost, 10 from Calloway, four from Marshall, four from Fulton and one each in Ballard, Carlisle and Hickman.
“I think that we’ve had our ups and downs (as an area during COVID-19),” said Noel Coplen, director of the Graves County Health Department. “There’s times when we’ve done good and overall good preventative measures have been in place and been adhered to and times when people have gone above and beyond and then there’s other times where people have been lax or dismissive of good, safe practices.”
Coplen was nervous about school starting back up in August. He feared that the pandemic would sweep through the local systems and grow more from there. He was pleased to say that he was wrong about that so far.
“I would have lost that bet. School started towards the end of August and I really expected that after three weeks and Labor Day and all that, that our cases within the schools would have really escalated but they have not,” he said. “The cases that we’ve seen seem to be more family-related than they have been transmitted within the school system.”
The state COVID-19 case total, as confirmed by Gov. Andy Beshear Saturday afternoon, had reached 79,445. The Purchase Area accounts for roughly 3.9% of Kentucky’s cases.
“The number of positive cases is increasing at a troubling pace. We’ve had multiple week-over-week increases and we are at an all-time high here in Kentucky,” Beshear said during his Saturday briefing. “Don’t fool around with this virus. Take steps to protect your health and the health of others: stay at least six feet from other people, wear a mask and wash your hands often.”
The acceleration of new cases is present in west Kentucky, as well. The area’s seven-day rolling average of new cases hit an all-time high Friday at 38.4, and since breaking the 3,000-case mark overnight on Wednesday 110 new cases have been diagnosed.
While there’s no telling how long the area and the nation will have to keep up these kinds of health precautions, Coplen isn’t holding out hope for the near future. He thinks it “might be next summer” before we can stop.
“I think that we need a good vaccine before we really get a handle on things.”
