The Purchase Area Diabetes Connection plans to launch a series of social media videos soon that focus on healthy living, in lieu of the 19th annual Purchase Area Health Expo.
The video series starts Saturday and will run through Nov. 14, which is National Diabetes Day. Videos will be posted on the Purchase Area Diabetes Connection’s Facebook page daily during that time period.
The health topics will include diabetes resources and education, heart health, healthy recipes and cooking demonstrations, flu/sick days, foot care, eye care, kidney health and senior living information. All videos will be provided by health experts among partner organizations, including: Anthem Medicare, At Home Medical, Baptist Health, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service and Wellcare.
There also will be many opportunities for free giveaways throughout the week. Visit the Facebook page for more information on how to obtain free giveaways.
The Purchase Area Health Expo, originally scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Purchase Area Diabetes Connection hopes to be able to offer the event again in 2021.
For more information, contact DeAnna Leonard, RN, BSN and licensed diabetes educator, at the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9625, ext. 107.
