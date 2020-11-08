The COVID-19 case count in the Purchase Area has continued to accelerate over the past week, reaching 4,833 over the weekend.
Since crossing the 4,000-case mark on October 29, the eight-county region seven-day rolling average of new cases has marked nine consecutive new record highs. The average currently rests at 92.9.
In just 10 days' time, the area's case count has exploded with the addition of 757 new positive diagnoses.
"COVID-19 is more prevalent in our community than it has ever been. All demographics," Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen told the Sun. "Most cases are related to family, social gatherings, church where people are not guarded because many seem to think that they will not pick up the virus from people they know."
County-by-county case totals around the Purchase Area were as follows Sunday afternoon:
• McCracken — 1,399
• Ballard — 157
• Calloway — 1,154
• Carlisle — 123
• Fulton — 231
• Graves — 1,039
• Marshall — 602
Eight have been added to the Purchase's COVID-19 death count since the end of October, for a total of 83 fatalities related to the pandemic. McCracken has lost 14 residents to COVID-19. Graves has had the most deaths, with 37 so far. The other six counties in the area — Calloway with 13, Marshall with eight, Fulton with seven, Hickman with two and Ballard and Carlisle with one — account for the other 32.
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke Sunday about the state's increased spread of COVID-19 after what he said was the highest number of cases in a week by nearly 500.
"This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives," Beshear said. "Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians.
"Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus."
Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of Kentucky's Department for Public Health, also spoke, advising more caution on the part of Commonwealth residents moving forward into the colder seasons.
"With colder outdoor temperatures just around the corner, I encourage you to get outside and enjoy the great weather while it lasts," Stack said. "Remember that the very basics of COVID are the more we have contact with each other, the more transmission we’re going to see. So please avoid social gatherings, maintain a social distance of at least six feet, wear a mask and wash your hands thoroughly.
"Now is not the time to let your guard down. We must maintain our vigilance."
