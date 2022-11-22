The city of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department’s garbage collection Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving (Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25). Customers are reminded to place their garbage rollout containers at their designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.
Garbage Collection: There will be NO residential garbage collection on Thanksgiving or the day after. Thanksgiving’s routes will be done on Wednesday, Nov. 23 along with the normal Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be done on Monday, Nov. 28.
Recycling Drop-Off Facility: The Green for Life recycling drop-off facility at 400 State Street will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The normal schedule for the facility is Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no charge for the public to drop off recyclables.
Compost Facility: Due to routine grinding of brush, the city of Paducah compost facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, is closed to the public.
For questions, contact the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
City Hall, located at 300 South 5th Street, will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.