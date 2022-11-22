The city of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department’s garbage collection Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving (Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25). Customers are reminded to place their garbage rollout containers at their designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.

Garbage Collection: There will be NO residential garbage collection on Thanksgiving or the day after. Thanksgiving’s routes will be done on Wednesday, Nov. 23 along with the normal Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be done on Monday, Nov. 28.

