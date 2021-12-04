Public schools return to requiring masks as COVID numbers increase

The two public school districts in McCracken County will return to universal masking when classes begin on Monday following an increase in the spread of COVID-19.
A committee consisting of Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster, McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter, Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively and local physicians meet each Friday to determine a common course of action for the area’s public schools.
On Friday, that committee determined the need for students to wear masks based on information from color-coded COVID incidence rate maps provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Counties at the highest rate of COVID incidence are color red, indicating more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The next-highest rate is colored orange, indicating 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people, while the third-highest rate is colored orange, indicating 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people. The lowest rate of incidence is colored green, indicating less than 1 case per 100,000 people.
McCracken County returned to the red level on Monday, the first day it was at the highest rate of incidence since Oct. 7.
This week, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported by McCracken County and the incidence rates for those days has been:
• Monday: 85 cases, 27.7 incidence rate
• Tuesday: 61, 26.6
• Wednesday: 54, 29.3
• Thursday: 50, 30.4
Using that information, the health committee determined that:
• Masks will be required for all faculty, staff, students and visitors entering any school building, including after-hours activities.
• Masks will continue to be required while riding the bus in compliance with federal mandate. This has not changed throughout the school year thus far.
• Masks will continue to be required for students participating in the Test to Stay program, in which students found to test positive or be quarantined are tested outside of their school in the morning. Those testing negative are allowed to go to school as long as they wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
“Our goal remains to keep our students learning at school while keeping everyone safe as possible,” Shively said. “To do that, we must remain flexible in our response and use all the tools at our disposal.
“We hope that required masking will be temporary. We encourage all parents — particularly parents of students ages 5 to 11 — to consider having their children vaccinated.”
“This will allow us to limit the number of potential quarantines and positive cases as we approach the end of the first semester,” Carter said. “We appreciate people’s support and patience as we work together to keep our students in school while providing a safe learning environment.”
From Nov. 24 through Thursday, McCracken County reported 256 new cases of COVID-19, an average of 25.6 cases per day. For the first part of Thanksgiving week, Nov. 19-24, the county reported 78 cases, or 13 cases per day. For Nov. 12-18 — the last full week of reports — it reported 165 cases, or 23.6 cases per day.
