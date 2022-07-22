School resource officers — known as SROs — are charged with policing the school campuses throughout the year. Only when there are tragedies such as the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, do those positions come to the forefront.
McCracken County School District Director of Campus Police Austin Guill said there were five SROs in the district on Tuesday, but expects the district to have eight officers by the end of the calendar year.
One of the new officers is transferring from another state and was injured while taking the physical agility test. He is expected to join the staff by the end of December, pending passage of that test.
“Once he gets his knee worked out, he should be hired,” Guill said. “There is one guy who is waiting on a doctor’s physical, but he should be good to go within a week or two.”
Guill added that he planned to offer another SRO position to someone within hours of the interview on Wednesday.
“So, there are a lot of moving parts as of (Wednesday), but I would hope to have eight (total SROs) by the time the semester’s over,” he said.
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said Monday that the district currently has five SROs, and will add three more at the start of the school year through a grant provided to the Paducah Police Department through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
The Paducah school district is partnering with the police department through a memorandum of understanding regarding SROs.
Guill said that recently, SROs were assigned to cover a community of schools, including those in Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland.
House Bill 63 of the Kentucky Legislature calls on one or more certified school resource officer to serve full-time at each campus in a district by Aug. 1.
“The state safety marshal decides what ‘campuses’ are,” Guill said. “The last time that he was in, he pretty much laid out 10 campuses in our district.”
Each school in the district has its own campus except for Reidland middle and intermediate schools, which share a campus.
“The only thing different (from last year) is our ability to investigate and work cases on roads adjacent to our campus and running through our campuses,” Guill said. “Anywhere the school occupies — like they rented the convention center last year for prom. We had no jurisdiction there, but going forward, we will have jurisdiction there because the school was occupying that space.
“As far as day-to-day functions, it will be exactly the same.”
Guill said the district hiring policy regarding school resource officers is that applicants must be certified by the academy through the Department of Criminal Justice Training.
“That includes retired guys,” he said. “We’ve got several guys who have retired, but their academy certification is still good.
“Once you’re hired as an SRO, Senate Bill 1 — that came out after the Marshall County shooting (in 2018) — has required three SRO classes in Richmond that you take annually for three years.”
Guill said the shooting in Uvalde has cemented the SROs’ approach to an active shooter.
“That is: Find and eliminate a threat,” he said. “That’s the way we operated before, and that’s the way we continue to operate. If anything, that story brought it to the national attention about how important our role is in the school.”
Guill said that the development of school resource officers in Kentucky started or at least evolved following the shooting at Marshall County High School in January 2018.
“I think we’re a step ahead (of other states),” he said. “I told (a media member) the other day that Kentucky is ahead of most states. I’m not just saying that because I live and work here.
“The things they put in place after Marshall County seem to put us ahead of the game.”
Shively said having a school resource officer in a school means more than security.
“They make sure that they provide a presence of safety but also build those relationships with children,” he said.
“The best way, from research, to ensure that the school is safe is with a trusted relationship with an adult. Children will say, ‘Hey, I heard this,’ or ‘This is what everybody’s talking about’ that they trust the adult they tell will check into it and do something about it. It’s vital relative to ensuring that learning can take place.”
House Bill 63 also authorizes school districts to establish a police department for the district.
