Public school districts announce 2021-22 school calendars

It seems like the last school year just ended, but before that even happened, public school districts approved their 2021-22 school calendars.
The McCracken County School District (MCSD) and the Paducah Independent School District (PISD) boards approved their calendars earlier this year.
McCracken County schools begin the next school year on Aug. 5 and end on May 19. Notable dates for students include fall break (Oct. 4-8), Thanksgiving break (Nov. 24-26), Christmas-New Year’s break (Dec. 16-31) and spring break (April 3-8), and single-day holidays for Labor Day (Sept. 6), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 17), Washington’s birthday (Feb. 21), March 11 and Primary Election Day (May 17).
Possible makeup dates will be Dec. 16, March 11 and May 23-26.
McCracken County students will have 176 instructional days in the school year, and MCSD Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland said the calendar looks very much like any other traditional school year.
“We follow the protocol of (Kentucky Revised Statute 158.070) for the design of the school calendar,” he said.
Bowland said preparations have been made in case there is a resurgence of COVID-19.
“We have applied for everything that’s been available to us (such as the maximum 10 nontraditional instruction days or NTI days) to allow for as much flexibility to adapt to any executive orders issued by the governor or any mandates that are passed by other governing bodies of our district,” he said.
“Right now, the numbers are trending, vaccinations are increasing and we are very, very hopeful that the governor provides us with good news on June 11 when his executive orders expires. We are really hoping to get the green light that school starts without the mask mandate and reduce the social distancing and really start to have school as what we’ve always known it to be.”
Paducah schools will begin the school year on Aug. 18 and end on May 26. Notable dates for students include fall break (Oct. 4-8), Thanksgiving break (Nov. 24-26), Christmas-New Year’s break (Dec. 20-31), winter break (Feb. 16-18) and spring break (April 4-8), and single-day holidays for Labor Day (Sept. 6), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 17) and Primary Election Day (May 17).
Possible makeup dates will be May 31-June 3.
PISD Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock said his district also applied for the maximum 10 NTI days — which may be used for snow days — and the three-day winter break was brought back from last year.
“We got a really positive response from school staff as well as families saying they really appreciated having that time off to recoup and recover and get ready for that stretch before the end of the school year,” he said. “We did submit an NTI plan to the state, so with that, we will incorporate NTI days into any kind of inclement weather.”
Paducah students will have 170 instructional days this year.
