The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will hear from state legislators who represent Paducah and McCracken County at a Public Policy Series Legislative Breakfast and Forum on Dec. 15.
The Chamber will also discuss the organization’s 2022 state legislative priorities. This event is part of the chamber’s Public Policy Series, which gives the business community access to legislative leaders, issues and information.
The forum will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Commerce Center. Speakers will include Sen. Danny Carroll, Rep. Randy Bridges, Rep. Chris Freeland, Rep. Richard Heath, and Rep. Steven Rudy.
Tickets are $15. Register to attend at paducahchamber.org by 5 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Carroll represents the 2nd District which includes McCracken, Ballard and Marshall counties. Bridges represents the 3rd District which includes Paducah and most of McCracken County. Freeland represents the 6th District including a portion of McCracken County and Lyon and Marshall counties. Heath represents the 2nd District which includes a portion of McCracken County and Graves County. Rudy represents the 1st District which includes a portion of McCracken County and Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.