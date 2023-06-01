The Purchase Area Development District, in coordination with McCracken County, is hosting a public meeting for the Purchase Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan at 5 p.m. June 12 at the McCracken County Courthouse, 300 Clarence Gaines Street.
The public meeting will be an interactive session to review the draft of McCracken County's Hazard Mitigation Plan that will guide the county's priorities for the next five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.