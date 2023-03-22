PADNWS-03-22-23 KIOSK - PHOTO

Family Scholar House representative Bruce Mentor (center), joined by McCracken County Library Director Justin Brasher, demonstrates how to use the MyKy kiosk in order to help local residents find community resources to help with their needs.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Residents in McCracken County and across the area have a new resource they can use to find resources from food pantries and shelters to legal and medical help.

The McCracken County Library, partnering with CFSB and Louisville-based nonprofit Family Scholar House, installed a kiosk station linked to a statewide resource database Tuesday. Any member of the public can use the kiosk, located in the library’s entryway, to locate agencies to help with their needs, during the library’s normal operating hours.

