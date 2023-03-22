Residents in McCracken County and across the area have a new resource they can use to find resources from food pantries and shelters to legal and medical help.
The McCracken County Library, partnering with CFSB and Louisville-based nonprofit Family Scholar House, installed a kiosk station linked to a statewide resource database Tuesday. Any member of the public can use the kiosk, located in the library’s entryway, to locate agencies to help with their needs, during the library’s normal operating hours.
Those with mobile phones or computers can access the same information online at myky.info or by downloading the MyKy app.
Library Director Justin Brasher recalled when he took the post in 2021 and the area was “waist deep in the pandemic.”
“We were seeing evictions, we were seeing housing crises at an all-time high. We were seeing food insecurities,” he said at a ceremony unveiling the kiosk Tuesday.
Brasher said hard times have persisted for many, leading to an increase in requests for help, many of which come through the library.
He added the Dec. 2021 tornado outbreak that devastated Mayfield and other communities in the area cause severe hardship for people who had previously had no need to seek help.
“When you’re not expecting the worst to happen to you, you’re not prepared for these kind of things,” he said, adding the kiosk can help to alleviate the embarrassment that some might feel in asking for help.
Kiosks have also been installed at the main library branches in Marshall, Graves and Calloway counties.
Michael Buckman, of Family Scholar House, which manages the database, said the kiosk helps his organization achieve its goal “To ensure that accurate, timely resources are available to all communities.”
Buckman, a graduate of Murray State University, said he feels a personal connection to the area, and hopes the technology will be of service to area residents.
“We look forward to seeing how this works, what we can do now, what we can do better, and how we can serve everyone in this community.”
