Property owners in the Northside neighborhood are invited to learn more about the current nomination process for Northside to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as the Kentucky Heritage Council will hold an informational meeting soon.
It’s set for 5:30 p.m. March 15 at House of Hope Ministries, 1731 N. 11th Street.
At the informational meeting, the KHC will explain terminology including the difference between contributing versus non-contributing structures. In addition, the city said KHC will provide an overview of state and federal tax credit programs.
Josh Sommer, senior planner with the Paducah Planning Department, is coordinating the project, according to the city.
“This meeting will be a great opportunity to learn about the rich architectural heritage in the Northside and how it has contributed to Paducah’s overall history,” Sommer said, in a city news release.
“Achieving a National Register of Historic Places listing would be beneficial to protecting the variety of homes and buildings in the neighborhood, since property owners would be able to seek state or federal tax credits for building rehabilitations.”
The city said the Northside Residential District consists of more than 450 buildings within an area generally between Park Avenue, North 10th Street, Palm Street and North 14th Street. The building stock ranges from bungalows from the 1920s and earlier to minimal traditional, mid-century modern, and ranch-style homes.
Several Paducah neighborhoods are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Downtown Commercial District, the Lower Town Neighborhood District and the Jefferson Street-Fountain Avenue District.
The city said this initiative is funded in part by a grant from KHC. The heritage council oversees and advocates for documentation and preservation of Kentucky’s historic architectural and archaeological resources across the state’s 120 counties.
