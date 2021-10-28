PRINCETON — The Housing Authority of Princeton Board of Commissioners gathered this week for their regular monthly meeting to vote on a pet policy resolution, discuss financial and police reports, occupancy, and conduct other business.
The board voted to approve a resolution that revises the current pet policy for the Housing Authority of Princeton residents. Notable changes include neuter and spay requirements, weight requirements, fee, and deposit schedule changes.
“Even if they don’t own a pet, every tenant will receive this policy,” said Executive Director Debbie East.
East informed the board Hyacinth Village has zero vacancies, and Hillview Court has seven.
During East’s vacancy report, she said several people are on the waitlist, but the contact information needs to be updated.
East said the number of vacancies at Hillview Court is more than she would like and is greater than the HUD occupancy requirement.
She said letters have been sent to prospective tenants to get empty units filled as soon as possible.
In September, the Princeton Police Department reported they received five calls to the Hillview Court area and two calls to the Hyacinth Village area.
In other business, East informed the board the annual financial audit is scheduled for Dec. 1. She noted the energy audit is delayed.
She also reported a new staff member was hired to work in the maintenance department.
Commissioner and staff member Faith Rustin reported September waitlist figures. She said there are 57 people on the waitlist.
East informed the board the holiday dinner and meeting in December will be hosted at the Princeton Country Club.
Chairman Eddie Sullenger informed the board the executive director position will be vacant next summer and recommended discussing job vacancy details next month.
