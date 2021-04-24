BENTON — The complete Comprehensive Land Use Plan containing goals and objectives for the city of Benton was approved by the Planning and Zoning Committee on April 12 and will now head to the city council for approval.
The city had been presented a summary of the plan at its Feb. 15 meeting.
The city council and other legislative bodies in the county will have 90 days to adopt or reject it. If no action is taken, the updated plan is automatically considered approved.
According to state statute, a public hearing must be held before the approval. Tad Long and Bobbie Bryant with the Kentucky League of Cities, which was contracted to develop the plan, were both in attendance at the hearing last week. The statute calls for two approvals, one for the comprehensive plan and a second for the goals and objectives of the plan.
Over 100 community members and leaders provided input over the course of the past seven months. The plan provides recommendations on economic development, transportation, housing, public services, recreation, landscape, community health and environment.
A complete draft of the plan can be found on the city’s website at benton.ky.gov.
“This is kind of the roadmap for the future for the city to work on,” Long said. “I will say right away that everything in there probably will not be accomplished in the next five years and some of it may never be accomplished, but there are a lot of things in there that we hope will interest folks in the within the community.”
