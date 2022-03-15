Boaters and fishermen on the Mississippi River are being asked to keep on eye out for the remains of a LaCenter missing person.
Tyler Morgan, 23, of LaCenter, went missing on the Ohio River at the confluence of the Mississippi River at Wickliffe on March 3 around 3:10 p.m., according to the Ballard County Office of Emergency Management. Morgan’s boat capsized while tending to a commercial vessel.
Morgan’s family and emergency management officials are asking for fishermen, marine industry employees, and anyone on the Mississippi River to keep an eye out for anything that could lead to the location of Morgan’s body. Members of the public are not being asked to conduct their own search operation, according to Ballard County emergency management officials.
An eight-day search and recovery mission took place for Morgan’s body using sonar equipment at the confluence and parts of the lower Mississippi River with no discovery at this time, according to emergency management officials.
Morgan was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, gray work pants and work boots.
Anyone with information leading to the location of the remains is asked to call the Ballard County Office of Emergency Management at 270-665-9928 or Ballard County Dispatch at 270-335-5411.
