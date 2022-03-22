Public assistance requested in search for missing teen

Paducah Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a local missing teenager.
Michael Wright, 15, was last seen on Feb. 14, 2022 at Paducah Middle School, according to PPD. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark green hooded sweatshirt. Wright is 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
PPD said officers have followed up on every tip received since Wright was reported missing, but are now asking the public for assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call PPD at 270-444-8550. Information can also be provided anonymously by texting WKY and the tip to 847411, or by reporting it through the WKY Crime Stoppers app. An online tip form is also available on the City of Paducah’s website.
