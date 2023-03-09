The Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with its 4th Annual Pub Crawl for a Cause from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The celebration will take place at participating venues in Midtown and downtown Paducah. All participants must purchase a Crawl Wristband at https://h4hcrawl4acause.eventbrite.com. Each wristband will have two drink tabs that can be pulled off and redeemed at participating sponsor stops for items on their ‘Crawler Only’ menu of drink and food specials.
