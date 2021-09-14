Paducah Tilghman High School will host the West Kentucky College Expo from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the PTHS gymnasium.
The college expo provides an opportunity for area high school students to meet alumni and representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities.
Admission is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
For more information, call PTHS counselor Casaundra Newsome at 270-444-5650 or by email at casaundra.newsome@paducah.kyschools.us.
