PTHS sweeps academic competition with JV members

Several members of the Paducah Tilghman High School varsity academic team were unable to take part in its West Kentucky Academic Association competition Tuesday because of the Kentucky Music Education Association all-state choir auditions on the same date, but the junior-varsity members who filled in did just as well.
The Blue Tornado hosted the three-team match, beating Ballard Memorial 33-3 and Carlisle County 29-8.
Ballard Memorial beat Carlisle County 23-7. Marshall County was scheduled to take part as well, but did not attend and forfeited its matches.
PTHS senior Paige Lauren Kight, the only member of the varsity team on hand, took part in the first half of the Blue Tornado’s match against Ballard Memorial, then sat out the rest of that match and the entire match against Carlisle County.
Paducah Tilghman improved its record to 3-1 after two weeks of competition, while Ballard Memorial went to 3-3 and Carlisle County to 3-3. No other results were available from this week’s competitions.
