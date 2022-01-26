PTHS seniors named Presidential Scholarship candidates

Paducah Tilghman High School seniors Paige Lauren Kight and Gage Gottman have been named candidates in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and the United States Department of Education.
Of the nearly 3.6 million high school seniors graduating this year, about 5,000 students from across the country have been selected to participate in the prestigious recognition program. About 70 Kentucky high school seniors have been designated 2022 Presidential Scholar candidates.
Kight is a National Merit semifinalist, an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, a Paducah Bank Teen of the Week and was recently recognized for receiving a perfect 36 on all sections of the ACT.
She is also a Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Young Scholar, through which she has been involved in extensive summer research and field studies programs at the University of Pennsylvania, Duke University, Northwestern University, Brown University, University of Connecticut and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Kight is the daughter of Robert and Kelly Kight.
Gottman is an AP Scholar, an alumnus of the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program and a Paducah Bank Teen of the Week. He served for two years as a Diabetes Ambassador in the Kentucky and Indiana region for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, helping raise nearly $500,000 for the Foundation.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and serves on the board of directors for the PTHS Environmental Sustainability Club.
Gottman is the son of Jason and Erin Gottman.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished high school seniors. Students are selected based on academic success, leadership and service to school and community.
The Commission on Presidential Scholars will select 500 semifinalists from the national pool of honored students. In the spring, up to 161 of those students — including one male and one female from each state, the District of Columbia, the commonwealth of Puerto Rico and from families of U.S. citizens living abroad — will be named as U.S. Presidential Scholars. These students will be recognized at the White House later this summer.
