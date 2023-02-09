Members of Paducah Tilghman High School’s Student Equity Advisory Council and African-American Leadership Club welcomed interested students from Mayfield High School Tuesday to discuss student issues and share thoughts and ideas.
The event was a means for the PTHS students to collaborate with Mayfield students how they formed groups based on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, or DEIB
“The Student Equity Advisory Council and African-American Leadership Council are set (at PTHS),” said advisor Shonda Hollowell Burrus. “Mayfield doesn’t have their clubs set as strong yet, so the goal was to bridge both schools and the students to be able to feed off of each other and to get ideas on how to promote their clubs.
“We wanted to show strength in the unity within the school clubs, the reason for the school clubs, how to tear down walls with ice-breakers and to touch home how the socio-emotional aspect of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are an integral part of what it is that we’re doing.”
Throughout the evening, the students use ice-breaker games to learn more about each other, showing how much the students in both schools have in common.
Paducah Tilghman’s clubs are fairly new themselves, with the African-American Leadership Club being formed in 2019 and the Student Equity Advisory Council marking its first full school year, being formed in the spring semester of the 2021-22 school year.
Mayfield staff and students invited the PTHS students to join them in a similar program at Mayfield High School.
“This is a very good start to a lasting collaboration between the two schools,” Burrus said. “From what the students did tonight, I hope our students reaffirmed their ability to lead, to reaffirm their ability to collaborate with other schools and to use their gifts,
“We are really blessed to have some awesome kids that are still learning, growing, developing with their honesty and their ability to use their voices for leadership.”
Derrick Parrott is the school home community liaison for Mayfield, and he and MHS Principal Billy Edwards brought about 15 students to Paducah Tilghman.
“We have meetings with (Kentucky Department of Education) Commissioner (Jason Glass) as far as DEIB,” Parrott said. “Everything we do is student-centered. Our meetings are geared toward bringing equity to our school district, so we thought it would be good to get our students together. It’s about our students, so we need their involvement.
“We’re also learning from our students. Not only are we teaching, but when we bring all of our students together, it’s an opportunity for us to learn from them to see what we can do to help them be more successful in the academic realm.”
Parrott said the visiting Mayfield students were pulled from different groups.
“I think this is great, because we have students who can learn from each other,” he said. “They can share different thoughts and ideas and their experiences. As we discussed here, we are different, but in a lot of ways, we are alike, regardless of our race or ethnicity or religion.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.