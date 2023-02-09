PADNWS-02-09-23 DEIB - PHOTO

Paducah Tilghman SEAC President Coy Booker (third from right) speaks to students from PTHS and Mayfield High School at Tuesday’s DEIB meeting. SEAC members include (from left) Kayleigh Powell, Terrance Robinson, Lanaysha Hunt Hall, Aneeza Ali, Alexandra Baeza, Booker, Justice Campbell and Chandler Christ.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Members of Paducah Tilghman High School’s Student Equity Advisory Council and African-American Leadership Club welcomed interested students from Mayfield High School Tuesday to discuss student issues and share thoughts and ideas.

The event was a means for the PTHS students to collaborate with Mayfield students how they formed groups based on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, or DEIB

