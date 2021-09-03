PTHS-Mayfield rivalry traditions return after a year's hiatus

High school traditions are passed down year-by-year from class to class. Students whose parents went to the same high school can often share stories about their school rivalries and traditions.
However, when a tradition is halted for even one year, it can be difficult to get them up and running in the next year.
The football rivalry between Paducah Tilghman High School and Mayfield High School is a storied one, having begun in 1911. Such a longstanding rivalry is guaranteed to have its own traditions.
While the game was played last year, the traditions surrounding the pregame festivities were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. This year, those traditions made a comeback.
On Thursday, members of each school’s student body rode bicycles to the other school, a tradition that is more than 50 years old.
“What they did was pass the football,” said PTHS Principal Allison Stieg. “That’s how it originally started. They gave the game football for the night.
“What’s ironic is our kids weren’t here (last year) to pass down the traditions, so we’re teaching them right now these traditions that happened over so many years.”
Mayfield students parked their bicycles in the PTHS parking area and walked up the sidewalk leading to the school. When they got to the front of the school, a group of PTHS students taunted them with cheers supporting the Blue Tornado.
A handmade coffin with a styled cardinal also greeted the MHS students. Stieg said a similar welcome was likely provided for the Paducah Tilghman students at Mayfield High School.
Stieg greeted the Mayfield students with goody bags featuring the PTHS logo, and there was a feeling of fellowship and good-natured ribbing among the students.
“I am so glad the students get to meet in person,” Stieg said. “That’s fantastic.”
Students took part in a quiz featuring five questions about the football rivalry. PTHS chemistry teacher Taylor Sprouse gave a demonstration of what would happen at Friday night’s football game using pH tests: acidic substances show as red, Mayfield’s main color, while base substances show as blue, Paducah Tilghman’s main color.
“We set up a series of beakers,” she said. “One set of three beakers is going to represent Mayfield, and the other set will represent Tilghman. When a solution is neutralized, it goes to clear.”
Announcing this is what would happen at the football game, she poured the base substance into a beaker holding another substance, and it remained blue. She poured the red substance into another beaker, and the acid was neutralized, causing the red color to go clear or disappear.
All of this led up to Thursday’s pep rally prior to the game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at PTHS’s McRight Field.
