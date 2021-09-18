PTHS marks POW/MIA Recognition Day

Every third Friday in September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, an opportunity to recognize the thousands of service people who were prisoners of war or missing in action.
The recognition day became official in 1998 with the passage of the Defense Authorization Act. The POW/MIA flag was first recognized in 1990.
Members of the Navy Junior Reserved Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) at Paducah Tilghman High School set up soldier’s tables Friday at PTHS and at the Paducah Innovation Hub, a traditional way to commemorate POW/MIA Recognition Day.
It is a single table with an empty chair to symbolize the service person who will not return home. The table is round to show the everlasting concern for those service people.
The table is adorned with a white cloth to symbolize the purity of the mothers whose children answered their call. There is a single red rose to remind people of the lives of the service people and a red ribbon to symbolize the continued determination to account for them.
There is a slice of lemon on a plate to represent the bitter fate of those missing and captured service people and a pinch of salt to represent the tears of their families. The wine glass is inverted to show the service people’s inability to share a toast.
There is a Bible on the table to represent the strength gained through faith and a candle to represent the light of hope which lives in the hearts of the service people’s families.
The several individual elements together represent the recognition and remembrance that these service people deserve for fulfilling their military obligation to an extreme end.
Paducah Tilghman NJROTC Master Chief Petty Officer Preston Cruse, a junior at PTHS, and NJROTC Cadet Lt. Harli Morris, a PTHS senior, stood guard at the soldier’s table at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
“It means a lot,” Cruse said. “I think the community needs to remember those that are no longer with us or who went through a lot more hardships than us.”
“I think their sacrifice should definitely be recognized publicly,” Morris said.
NJROTC Cadet Levi Brown, a freshman at PTHS, and Cadet Dontae Ellis Maxwell, a PTHS freshman, stood guard at a similar table at Paducah Tilghman High School.
“This is a way of remembering all the people who are still captive or were captive and we’ve managed to get out,” Brown said. “It’s sad, that they were captured in the first place and tortured, like most of them were.”
“It’s a day of remembrance,” Maxwell said. “The loved ones of the people who have been captured or are missing is just sad — for everybody.”
All four cadets said they planned to have a career in the military.
Lt. Cmdr. Albert Outcalt, in his first year as the commander of the PTHS NJROTC, said this is the first commemoration of POW/MIA Recognition Day at Paducah Tilghman, to his knowledge.
“It was sort of a tradition to set up a table at the high school that I was at to bring attention to the people that were prisoners of war or still missing in action.” he said. “So, it’s a good thing for the cadets to get out to show pride and honor for those that have served and to make sure that we don’t forget.
“Had we had a football game tonight, they would have been at the football game with the table outside or inside the stadium, and they would have done a special flag and a moment of silence at the football game.”
Outcalt said the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1191 will host a public ceremony at the courthouse at 2 p.m. Saturday, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 will have a short ceremony and a dinner.
