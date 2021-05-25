PTHS graduates 162 in its Class of 2021

The graduation ceremony at Paducah Tilghman High School Friday at Memorial Stadium was more than an annual rite of passage. It also marked a return to tradition after last year’s ceremony was entirely virtual because of COVID-19 precautions.
As a whole, the graduating class received $9.58 million in scholarship offers and will attend 29 colleges and universities, begin military service or enter the workforce.
The PTHS Class of 2021 consisted of 162 graduates, including valedictorians Samuel Hibbett Kirchoff and Jenna Elizabeth Price and salutatorian Mason Thomas Romanak.
“Paducah Tilghman’s Class of 2021 is a special graduating class,” Kirchoff told his classmates. “Among all of those other (typical) adjectives and more, we have faced unique obstacles that, if given one word, is how I would describe them: resilience.
“This resilience has allowed us to navigate what may be coined the worst years of our life. … The core of quarantine culture lies in the heightened connection that can be felt by all. We all cook and share the same recipes, we binge the same shows, we drive by and honk at loved ones’ homes as a form of celebration, we document and empathize with shared experiences. We navigate an unprecedented world together. This stability offered by a world that is closer than ever before is imperative. While wearing a mask is seldom enjoyable, 6 feet apart has never felt closer.”
Price spoke to her classmates about the extension of education beyond the classroom.
“I’ve learned that if we can become open and comfortable enough in the vulnerability of our exposed soul, everyone becomes our teacher,” she said. “No longer are we confined to previous expectations and narratives. Everybody and everything on this plane of existence has a lesson to teach, and it’s up to us as souls and as eternal students to acknowledge their worth.
“I hope that as we all go through one of the most intense transitions that we will ever experience, a new beginning — a rebirth of sorts — we take advantage of the blank slate. I hope that we are able to be a soul that loves and has no box of confinement holding us back from forming genuine connections with anyone and anything.”
Raven Butler was recognized as the PTHS Distinguished Student of 2021. The award is presented in recognition for a student’s academic achievement, extracurricular activities, character, service and integrity.
Other candidates for the Distinguished Student of 2021 were Price, Ben LeBuhn, Jasmine Meadows and Jay Taylor.
The 2021 inductees into the PTHS Hall of Fame were 1955 graduate Jerry Brewer and 1983 graduate Katherine White.
Brewer earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from Western State Teachers College (now Western Michigan University). He retired from a career as an educator and coach in 2003, spending 44 years as a football head coach and 27 years as a track and field head coach.
As a football coach, he amassed a record of 368-105-2 (.777) and won the state title in 2001 and had nine undefeated seasons. When he retired, he was recognized as the winningest football coach in Indiana high school history. He was inducted into the Indiana Hall of Fame in 1992 and had the Jasper (Ind.) High School football stadium named in his honor in 2003. He was the 1977 and 1983 Indiana Coach of the Year.
White earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree in music from the University of Minnesota. She has been the principal clarinetist for the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra since 1996 and regularly performs with the Alabama Symphony and the Atlanta Symphony.
White toured nationally with the Minnesota Opera and the Broadway touring production of “Phantom of the Opera” and performed with Aretha Franklin and Hall and Oates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.