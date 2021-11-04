PTHS beats Mustangs in WKAA competition

The Paducah Tilghman High School academic team beat District 2 rival McCracken County 25-24 Tuesday in West Kentucky Academic Association competition at PTHS.
The WKAA is an organization of high school and middle school quick recall teams that compete in the fall in preparation for Governor’s Cup competition, which begins in January.
The Blue Tornado split its other two matches, beating Crittenden County 29-6 but falling to Calloway County 28-18, while MCHS won its other two matches, beating Calloway County 24-20 and Crittenden County 36-4.
Other Week 3 results from around the 16-team WKAA were not available. Other competitions this week include:
• At Hickman County: Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County.
• At Ballard Memorial: Cairo (Ill.), Caldwell County, Fulton.
• At Mayfield: Livingston Central, Marshall County, Murray.
The WKAA will take the first of two week-long breaks next week to allow students to take subject assessment tests, another component of Governor’s Cup competition. Those tests will be in the subjects of math, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities. There is also a composition component.
When WKAA teams return to competition in Week 5, the week of Nov. 15-18, Paducah Tilghman will visit Marshall County and also take on Caldwell County and Calloway County, while McCracken County will visit Murray and also take on Crittenden County and Livingston Central.
