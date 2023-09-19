Paducah Tilghman High School’s back-to-school night on Sept. 19 will feature a Regional College Expo and Jazz on the Lawn event.
According to a social media post from PTHS, dozens of schools will be on-hand to talk with students about the college application process during the college expo at the Dinning Gymnasium.
Jazz on the Lawn will feature food and live entertainment from A Different Sound. Families are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the evening on the front lawn of PTHS. There will also be food, a bounce house, and the opportunity to meet Tornado sports teams.
Both events are being held from 5-7 p.m. and are free and open to the public. PTHS asks any K-8 students be accompanied by an adult at all times.
