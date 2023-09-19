PTHS

Families are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy food and live music on the PTHS front lawn from 5-7 p.m.

 Charity Blanton | The Sun

Paducah Tilghman High School’s back-to-school night on Sept. 19 will feature a Regional College Expo and Jazz on the Lawn event.

According to a social media post from PTHS, dozens of schools will be on-hand to talk with students about the college application process during the college expo at the Dinning Gymnasium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In