PSO's last performance of season to feature Mozart

In its last performance of the season, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra will be playing the last written piece from a familiar favorite.
Saturday’s performance
will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Requiem,” the
last piece the famous composer wrote. In addition to the
orchestra, Saturday’s performance will also feature choral performances from the PSO’s adult, youth and children’s
choirs, the Paducah Singers, Murray State’s Concert
Choir, UT-Martin’s University Singers and soloists Maribeth Crawford, Kirstin Chavez, Benjamin Bunsold and Aaron Wardell.
“This is a community coming together to perform for the community. I always look
forward to it,” Raffaele Livio
Ponti, PSO’s artistic director
and conductor, told The Sun.
Mozart died before
completing his Requiem, a
Roman Catholic mass for
the dead. While there are
several versions of Mozart’s Requiem completed by different composers, Ponti has selected the version completed by one of Mozart’s students, Franz Xaver Süssmayr, because he thinks a person that knew Mozart would
be the most likely to know how
he would have decided to
complete the requiem.
“Indicated in my particular score … I can actually tell what is in
the writing of Wolfgang Mozart and what the writings are of Süssmayr to complete the work,” Ponti said.
Ponti described Mozart’s Requiem as a “masterpiece,” likening it to the Mona Lisa of music.
As Ponti pointed out, audiences will have a chance to hear and experience Mozart’s final work, something the artist himself never had the chance to do.
“He ended up writing his own death mass, if you think of it that way, which makes it powerful,” Ponti said.
Saturday’s performance will
also feature performances of Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony
No. 1” and Richard Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll.”
Haydn, dubbed the “Father of Symphony” was a good friend of Mozart, even playing in a string quartet together. Ponti said Haydn developed and changed the symphony format throughout the 104 symphonies he composed, and that “Symphony No. 1” is a classical period piece that is close the style of Mozart.
“Siegfried’s Idyll” is a piece that Wagner composed for his
wife in honor of
their son, Siegfried. Originally composed for a small group of musicians, Wagner
later rewrote the composition to be performed by a full orchestra.
PSO’s performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at
The Carson Center.
