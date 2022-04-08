PSO's last performance of season to feature Mozart

Paducah Symphony Orchestra, some members of which are shown here performing at a recent “Off the Record” event at the National Quilt Museum, will perform Mozart’s “Requiem” in its final performance of this season on Saturday at The Carson Center.

In its last performance of the season, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra will be playing the last written piece from a familiar favorite.

Saturday’s performance

will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Requiem,” the

last piece the famous composer wrote. In addition to the

orchestra, Saturday’s performance will also feature choral performances from the PSO’s adult, youth and children’s

choirs, the Paducah Singers, Murray State’s Concert

Choir, UT-Martin’s University Singers and soloists Maribeth Crawford, Kirstin Chavez, Benjamin Bunsold and Aaron Wardell.

“This is a community coming together to perform for the community. I always look

forward to it,” Raffaele Livio

Ponti, PSO’s artistic director

and conductor, told The Sun.

Mozart died before

completing his Requiem, a

Roman Catholic mass for

the dead. While there are

several versions of Mozart’s Requiem completed by different composers, Ponti has selected the version completed by one of Mozart’s students, Franz Xaver Süssmayr, because he thinks a person that knew Mozart would

be the most likely to know how

he would have decided to

complete the requiem.

“Indicated in my particular score … I can actually tell what is in

the writing of Wolfgang Mozart and what the writings are of Süssmayr to complete the work,” Ponti said.

Ponti described Mozart’s Requiem as a “masterpiece,” likening it to the Mona Lisa of music.

As Ponti pointed out, audiences will have a chance to hear and experience Mozart’s final work, something the artist himself never had the chance to do.

“He ended up writing his own death mass, if you think of it that way, which makes it powerful,” Ponti said.

Saturday’s performance will

also feature performances of Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony

No. 1” and Richard Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll.”

Haydn, dubbed the “Father of Symphony” was a good friend of Mozart, even playing in a string quartet together. Ponti said Haydn developed and changed the symphony format throughout the 104 symphonies he composed, and that “Symphony No. 1” is a classical period piece that is close the style of Mozart.

“Siegfried’s Idyll” is a piece that Wagner composed for his

wife in honor of

their son, Siegfried. Originally composed for a small group of musicians, Wagner

later rewrote the composition to be performed by a full orchestra.

PSO’s performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at

The Carson Center.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

