PADNWS-09-10-22 PSO CONCERTMASTER - PHOTO

Dr. Ching-Yi Lin is the new concertmaster for the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. She’s an associate professor at Western Kentucky University. The PSO’s new concert season opens Saturday, Sept. 17.

 Photo by Rina Ricketts

An acclaimed violinist will take the spotlight next weekend at The Carson Center, as the Paducah Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 concert season for the community and officially welcomes Dr. Ching-Yi Lin as its new concertmaster.

Lin, an associate professor at Western Kentucky University, began learning violin at a young age, and has since performed around the world. Her music career, whether playing or teaching masterclasses, has taken her to the National Concert Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, and to several other countries, including South Korea and Norway, in addition to the United States.

