The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will honor legendary composer John Williams’ decades of work this Saturday with a performance of some of his biggest pieces.
“Orchestras all over the globe are celebrating John Williams’ birthday this year and last,” CEO Reece King told The Sun.
“He’s such a cultural icon and such a force in — not just film music, but music in general. He’s one of those household names now. Almost everyone knows him even if they don’t know a single other thing about classical music. There’s an entire generation or maybe a couple of generations of musicians that have been really, really inspired and influenced by his work.”
With Williams’ 91st birthday on Feb. 8, the PSO concert coincides with a milestone in the man’s life. The concert, “John Williams: From Stage to Screen,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Carson Center in Paducah.
“I remember as a kid, having the ‘Star Wars’ LP, the album, that was recorded by the London Symphony and listening to those over and over again, and thinking how one day I would love to be able to do something like that,” King said. “It’s almost impossible to put into words what he has meant to the culture.”
The concert will feature a compilation of Williams’ most famous hits, including pieces from “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter,” as well as some of his lesser known pieces.
“His Tuba Concerto was one of the first things that came to our mind as a non-film work for this concert because it’s one of his most famous pieces that’s not a film score,” King said.
To help play this piece, the Paducah Symphony will have a guest performer, Matt Hightower, a western Kentucky native who is the professor of tuba at the University of Kentucky.
“This is a very challenging piece of music for the soloist,” said Raffaele Ponti, PSO artistic director and conductor.
“It’s an instrument that I’m excited to feature because we don’t often think of the tuba as a solo acoustic instrument. But it shows off that instrument and its color and its voice beautifully. And Matt is a great guy and a great player.”
In addition to its John Williams concert, the Paducah Symphony also has a smaller concert called, “PSO Off the Record,” scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Barrel & Bond in downtown Paducah.
“Our ‘Off the Record’ concerts are a little different than our normal concerts,” King said. “It’s very casual. Just come after work. It’s a great time to just come and relax to some great music. We’ve got a string trio who will be joined by a couple of wind players, our principal oboe player and one of our bassoon players will be performing.”
“Off The Record” is a pay what you wish performance.
“You do need to have a ticket,” King said. “But there is no pressure to pay any amount — pay whatever you are able to and what it is worth to you.”
