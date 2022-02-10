The legendary Judy Garland would have turned 100 years old this year, and the Paducah Symphony Orchestra is getting a head start in the birthday festivities.
The symphony is set to hold “Judy!: Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra,” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Carson Center, where concertgoers can celebrate the star’s birthday and hear familiar Garland tunes, such as “Over the Rainbow.”
The symphony will perform the original arrangements.
Raffaele Ponti, the PSO’s artistic director and conductor, said Saturday’s concert will be a “great performance” and it’s going to be a lot of fun. He also shared that Ellison, who’s an acclaimed soloist, dresses the part and has a beautiful voice.
“Judy Garland had such a great impact, not only in the recording industry — in music,” Ponti told The Sun.
“I mean, she sang with everyone and everybody who was anybody at the time sang with her, or was on her show, actually, from Barbra Streisand to Frank Sinatra. Everybody just wanted to be with Judy.”
Ponti noted that Garland had quite a storied career, which included many films, and that “she left us with great music.”
“This is a great opportunity for the symphony because, I think, we don’t learn this in the conservatory. This is an opportunity to let our hair down a little bit and really play beautiful iconic songs from ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ to some of these beautiful hits. Everything’s going to be a hit,” he said.
“There’s nothing bad on the program. It’s just everything that we’re going to be playing is something she performed and recorded in her lifetime.”
As Ponti referenced, the late icon is well known for her music, as well as her acting roles in different films, such as 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz,” 1944’s “Meet Me in St. Louis” and 1954’s “A Star Is Born.”
She died in 1969 at age 47, and would have turned 100 in June. In recent years, Garland’s life returned to the spotlight with the 2019 biopic, “Judy,” starring Renée Zellweger, who won an Academy Award for her performance.
“If you’ve ever seen her sing — (in) films, or even her television show — there’s something special about that voice, and there’s something about her soul that comes out in her music,” Ponti said, on Garland.
People can visit paducahsymphony.org to purchase tickets for Saturday and to learn information about upcoming concerts. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, before the concert.
