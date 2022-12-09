PADNWS-12-09-22 PSO - PHOTO

Patrons applaud the Paducah Symphony Orchestra during the December 2021 Christmas concert at The Carson Center in Paducah. The PSO is set to have this year’s “A Christmas Celebration” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and it will also do an encore performance Sunday in Marion.

 KELLY FARRELL | Sun file

The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual “A Christmas Celebration” concert Saturday, Dec. 10, with an additional encore concert planned in Marion’s Fohs Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The performance will feature some local favorites as well as many new arrangements. It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Carson Center.

Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In