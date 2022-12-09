The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual “A Christmas Celebration” concert Saturday, Dec. 10, with an additional encore concert planned in Marion’s Fohs Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The performance will feature some local favorites as well as many new arrangements. It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Carson Center.
“This concert really is the kick-off of the holiday season in Paducah and west Kentucky,” said Raffaele Ponti, artistic director and conductor of the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. “It’s the party to be at. It is the culmination and brings everybody together as a community to start to celebrate the holidays.”
The event will feature not only the orchestra, but the Paducah Symphony Adult and Youth Choruses, the Paducah Singers, baritone singer Corey Crider and members of choirs from McCracken County High School and Murray State University.
“The Carson Center is fully decorated with a big tree and all the fixings, it looks terrific,” Ponti said. “We have all the choruses joining us, it’s gonna be a stage full of people making music.”
In addition to traditional songs like “Sleigh Ride,” attendees can expect arrangements including new renditions on classic Christmas carols.
“This orchestra is playing at a very high level,” Ponti said.
“It’s never played better. I’m very proud of the orchestra we have built. It’s always fun for me to bring on the choruses and the vocalist, because I don’t get a chance to see them and work with them that often.”
The Christmas Celebration is often the most popular event of the year for the Paducah Symphony Orchestra.
“It typically sells out or gets close to selling out every year,” said CEO Reece King.
“It’ll be a great crowd and it’ll be the first time since COVID that we’ve probably had this many people at a symphony concert, even though we haven’t had any restrictions all year. We’re excited to have a full house.”
For the first time since the 1990s, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra will also return to Fohs Hall in Marion. The Marion performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.
“We are very excited to have the symphony perform at Fohs Hall,” said Alan Stout, president of Fohs Hall, Inc.
“We have recently installed a new sound and light system and this is part of our goal for Fohs Hall to become a regional performing arts center. We are also proud to have Marion native baritone Corey Crider as the featured vocalist.”
