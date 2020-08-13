The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will be taking an extended rest, pushing the season a year, in the interest of safety for its patrons, musicians and staff.
“The 20/21 season was going to be grand, with lots of pivotal works in the classical repertoire, big orchestrations and perhaps the largest choir the Carson Center stage has ever seen,” a release read. “The last thing we wanted to do was tear down such an extraordinary lineup to make it fit into this strange time. So, we didn’t.”
This adjustment places the next full-scale PSO concert in Sept. 2021. In the meantime, the arts organization will be putting on a variety of smaller programs:
• Brass on the Grass, a live brass concert on the Carson Center lawn on Sept. 19. Socially distant seating, touchless concessions and individual picnic boxes are available via www.paducahsymphony.org.
• Off the Record, a “casual, no-rules” pay-what-you-want chamber music performance. Two of these are planned, one on Oct. 10 and a second on Nov. 13.
Season subscriptions for the 20/21 season have been commuted to the 21/22 season. Anyone desiring a refund should call the PSO at 270-444-0065. People can also purchase subscriptions by calling the same number.
For updates on the Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s programming and operations — including their new PSO Academy project — visit the organization’s website or social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.