The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and modern composer Jennifer Higdon during this weekend’s concert.
Presenting some of the many well-known pieces of the famous composers, the orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, Higdon’s “To The Point” and Tchaikovsky’s lesser known Second Symphony. The Beethoven & Tchaikovsky concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Carson Center.
“Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony is one of his most popular symphonies and Tchaikovsky’s Second, while less popular, is just as good as his fourth, fifth and sixth,” said Raffaele Ponti, PSO conductor and artistic director.
“And then there is also the contemporary woman composer Jennifer Higdon’s ‘To The Point,’ continuing my quest of finding great music, while supporting women composers and living American composers.”
Higdon is a Pulitzer Prize and three-time Grammy Award winner, with a long list of major orchestras using her work alongside more classical pieces, with notable commissions from the Chicago Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the United States Marine Band, among others.
Higdon’s piece will be bookended by performances of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky’s work.
Tchaikovsky’s symphony was also chosen due to its relevance to modern current events, according to Ponti, with others being chosen for their mastery of the art even seen in their times.
“Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2 is chock full of Ukrainian folk songs,” he said. “I thought it would be really timely and beautiful and Tchaikovsky is just a fabulous composer. Beethoven’s Seventh, the second allegretto is so famous, even in Beethoven’s lifetime, that he used to use that movement in other symphonies that he wrote. For example, he would do Symphony No. 5, and replace the second movement with the allegretto from Beethoven’s Seventh. It’s recognizable and commonly used in film too.”
The event is several years in the planning and brings together members of the orchestra from across five separate states.
“I plan these concepts three years in advance,” Ponti said. “So, I have this repertoire and my scores and it’s just study, study, study. So that when I step on that podium, I have to know everybody’s part better than they do and then be able to be convincing with the musical style, the musical tempos, the nuances, the dynamics, able to blend the color, the tone, everything to convince the 70 players that that’s the only way to go.”
Rehearsals begin Friday bringing with them another event, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s Musical Chairs, a chance for students to experience a PSO concert from the perspective of an orchestra member.
“I’m glad we get to do Musical Chairs again after COVID shook it up,” Ponti added. “Students and kids sit with the musicians and get to experience the feeling. Even adults love to do it.”
PSO offers many deals for its concerts.
“We have a program that offers free student tickets to anybody that’s in 12th grade or under,” said Reece King, the symphony CEO. “We also have discounted tickets for college students. So, we highly encourage all students to come out and see.”
