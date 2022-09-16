Saturday’s opening night concert for the Paducah Symphony Orchestra begins another season of classical repertoire, familiar favorites and guest appearances from several acclaimed artists, including one of Paducah’s own.
“We have a lot of anticipation because this will be the first time we’ve started a season since COVID-19 without any restrictions or anything, and things kept changing last year throughout the season, so it felt like there was no consistency,” the symphony’s CEO, Reece King, told The Sun.
“I feel like this year we kind of know to expect and we’re just hoping that people come back to the concert hall like they did before COVID, and we’re encouraged by the numbers we’re seeing, but we hope that trend continues.”
Not only is the PSO excited about its new concertmaster — Dr. Ching-Yi Lin, who will be introduced Saturday night, King also shared that artistic director and conductor, Raffaele Ponti, is set to stay on with the organization for the foreseeable future. Ponti was named to his position back in 2010.
“We’ve reached an extension agreement and he’s going to be with us for several more years in the future,” King said, noting the PSO is “very happy” about that.
For the season’s opening night, visiting cellist Julian Schwarz is set to play Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto and the symphony will perform composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s popular work, “Sheherazade.” The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Carson Center downtown.
“I think we are in full swing and I couldn’t be more excited,” Ponti told The Sun. “I think this season we’re coming out of the gate strong with ‘Sheherazade’ and Elgar Cello Concerto, and I’m starting to bring back in world-class guest artists — Julian Schwarz — a fabulous, fabulous musician.”
The next two programs, “Beethoven & Tchaikovsky” and “Songs of a Wayfarer” are scheduled for Oct. 15 and Nov. 12, respectively. The October concert will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2, in addition to American composer Jennifer Higdon’s work, “To the Point.”
Ponti shared that he’s trying to show diversity in the season programming, and Higdon is a living contemporary composer from Philadelphia. He describes “To the Point” as a great piece for strings, and “really cool.”
In November, the symphony will perform Gustav Mahler’s song cycle “Songs of a Wayfarer” and the concert program highlights Paducah native baritone Blake Denson, who now lives in Houston. Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 will also be performed for the audience.
“When I spoke to (Denson) to engage him, he was doing an opera in Spain at the time,” Ponti shared. “He’s actually a Paducah native. He’s coming back and he’s going to be doing this beautiful piece by Mahler for orchestra and baritone voice. Mahler (is) one of my favorite composers of all time and this piece is amazing.”
The year concludes with the PSO’s annual holiday concert, “A Christmas Celebration,” on Dec. 10, ahead of a break in January.
Then, on Feb. 11, 2023, the symphony will celebrate famed American composer John Williams during “John Williams — From Stage to Screen.” Williams, who turned 90 earlier this year, is well known for his many film scores, such as for “Jaws,” but his classical compositions will also be highlighted in this upcoming concert.
Ponti said the audience will see two sides of Williams — his “classical chops and film chops.” He noted Williams’ tuba concerto is a “fabulous piece” for an instrument that’s not normally seen in the solo chair. Matt Hightower, a University of Kentucky tuba/euphonium professor, will join the orchestra to play the concerto.
“The guy can write a film score based on two notes — ‘Jaws,’ ” Ponti said, imitating the theme. “Anybody on the planet hears those two notes, they know exactly — it’s ‘Jaws,’ and that’s what makes John Williams great.
“You can identify with his themes — with a character, a movie, a time and a place where you saw it perhaps, or friends you saw it with. Whether it’s ‘Star Wars,’ or ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ — and in two measures or two notes, you know what film it was. That’s what makes it great. That’s what makes it wonderful.”
The March 11, 2023 concert, “Appalachian Spring,” centers on Aaron Copland’s orchestral suite of the same name. Guest artist Sirena Huang is planned for the program and will perform Antonín Dvořák’s violin concerto.
“This is a great ballet piece of music that (Copland) wrote,” Ponti described.
“He wrote it originally for 13 instruments and then orchestrated it for orchestra in his suite format. ‘Appalachian Spring’ — it’s American music at its best, with meter changes. Copland — just being a great American composer — and it’s difficult to play, wonderful to listen to, has beautiful melodies and it’s very danceable because it’s a ballet.”
The PSO will end its 2022-23 season on April 15, 2023 with its “Beethoven’s Ninth” program, featuring the PSO Chorus and guest singers. “Beethoven 9,” one of classical music’s best known works, is a masterpiece, Ponti said.
“It’s like looking at the Mona Lisa at the Louvre,” he added. “I mean, it’s that great a work — Beethoven 9. Plus, it brings out a soprano, alto, tenor and baritone soloists. It’s just a grand way to end a season.”
Both King and Ponti expressed excitement to be back for another season.
“We want everybody to come to the hall and get back out and hear us play. We’d love to have a great crowd, so hopefully people will come out,” King said. “I don’t think they will be disappointed because there’s not a bad program on the season. They are all great.”
Concertgoers may visit paducahsymphony.org for more details about the 2022-23 season and for ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.