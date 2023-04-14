The Paducah Symphony Orchestra will present its final performance of the 2022-23 season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Carson Center for the Performing Arts under the direction of conductor and artistic director Raffaele Ponti.
The performance, ”Beethoven’s Ninth,” features music from the Ninth Symphony of Ludwig von Beethoven as well as works by Joseph Haydn, including the famed London Symphony.
Haydn was a teacher of Beethoven, instructing him in contrapuntal forms.
Featured vocalists in Saturday’s performance include soprano Maribeth Crawford, mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh, tenor Gregory Turay and baritone David Dillard.
Aside from being Beethoven’s last symphony, the Ninth Symphony is revolutionary in that it uses solo voices in a symphony for the first time. It has been called one of the greatest works in classical repertoire.
Ponti said the performance will bring together several choirs as well as the solo performances.
“We will have visiting choirs from universities as well,” he said. “So, the stage is full of great music-making, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
He added that the singers are gaining professional experience through the performance.
“Outside of the university — which I think is just wonderful — they come into the Carson Center, which is an extraordinary theater in a great community, and perform with an professional orchestra,” he said. “It’s a community coming together to perform with a professional orchestra, and I think that’s what’s beautiful about it.”
Ponti spoke about the special aspects of Saturday’s program.
“Haydn is known as the father of the symphony,” he said. “He wrote 104 symphonies. Beethoven wrote nine symphonies. Haydn is the teacher; Beethoven is the pupil.
“Beethoven actually studied with Haydn for a period of time, and he followed all of Haydn’s rules, so by the time he wrote No. 9, Beethoven broke all the rules and broke them so well that he actually pushed the envelope and changed symphonic writing and the symphony forever. He did that by placing a vocalist and soloist in the last movement of a symphony — that’s unheard of. And the ‘Ode to Joy,’ we all know. It’s absolutely extraordinary.”
“Ode to Joy” was a poem written in 1785 by German poet Friedrich Schiller and was used by Beethoven in the fourth and final movement of his Ninth Symphony. The symphony was completed in 1824 and will mark its bicentennial next year.
The Saturday program will feature the final symphonies of Haydn and Beethoven, demonstrating the musical genius of both composers in their final works.
“This is probably his finest symphony, No. 104,” Ponti said. “I would probably say the same for Beethoven.”
Students through 12th grade are eligible for free tickets at the performance, and college students can enjoy the program for $10 with a student ID. To receive the special passes, go to the box office of The Carson Center the night of the performance.
• Tickets will soon be on sale for the 2023-24 Paducah Symphony Orchestra season. For details or to make a donation to the orchestra, visit paducahsymphony.org.
