West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Paducah School of Art and Design plans to open its 2023 Faculty Exhibition with an Aug. 17 reception. The annual exhibition features a selection of works in painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, photography and design by the art school's fine art and visual communication faculty.

The reception, which is free and open to the public, will be hosted in the Bill Ford Gallery from 5-6:30 p.m., according to a WKCTC news release. The gallery is located in PSAD's 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison St.

