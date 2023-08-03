West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Paducah School of Art and Design plans to open its 2023 Faculty Exhibition with an Aug. 17 reception. The annual exhibition features a selection of works in painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, photography and design by the art school's fine art and visual communication faculty.
The reception, which is free and open to the public, will be hosted in the Bill Ford Gallery from 5-6:30 p.m., according to a WKCTC news release. The gallery is located in PSAD's 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison St.
The news release said exhibiting artists will include Paul Aho, Evin Dubois, Emily Esau, Kelley Johnson, Tanya Neitzke and Randy Simmons.
"It is always a pleasure to begin the new academic year with an exhibition showcasing the quality and variety of work produced by our faculty," said PSAD Director Paul Aho. "As always, this opening exhibition is a point of pride for the art school and provides incoming students and the larger public an overview of the work produced by our faculty and their contributions to the region's creative community."
The exhibition will remain on display through Aug. 31. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The news release said PSAD offers an Associate in Fine Arts degree in visual art and an Associate in Applied Science degree and certificate programs in visual communication: multimedia, as well as studio art classes for students of all levels and disciplines. Classes are offered on WKCTC's campus at 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, 905 Harrison St., and 919 Madison St.
For more information about PSAD, call 270-534-3901.
