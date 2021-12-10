West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Paducah School of Art and Design is seeking artists to participate in its first International Juried Print Biennial in 2022.
Accepted works will be exhibited March 3 through April 14 in the Bill Ford Gallery at the Paducah School of Art and Design within the art school's 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison St. A virtual tour of the exhibition will also be hosted at paducahschoolofartanddesign.org.
U.S. and international artists are eligible to submit a total of three artwork entries through the call to artists online at CaFE' at artist.callforentry.org.
The exhibition will consist of original printed works of art or works where printmaking plays a major role in the work's execution. All work must have been executed within the past three years. Entries are due by Jan. 13.
The juror is Aaron Coleman, noted printmaker and assistant professor of art at the University of Arizona. Cash awards totaling $1,750 will be awarded with a $1,000 grand prize, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.
"While PSAD has a history of hosting national invitational exhibitions in the various media that we teach, this is our first presentation of a juried exhibition, open to artists here in the States and overseas," said PSAD Director Paul Aho, in a news release. "We are pleased to be presenting this exhibition during Spring 2022, when we will also be offering a screenprinting class under the instruction of adjunct instructor and printmaker Erich Neitzke, who also initially suggested the exhibition and inviting Aaron Coleman to serve as juror.
"Hopefully, the exhibition will also generate interest in our community education classes in screenprinting and etching offered each term."
For more information about the printmaking exhibition or courses offered at PSAD, contact Aho at paul.aho@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3902.
