Free reception planned for Aug. 19
West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) is set to open its 2021 Faculty Exhibition on Thursday.
Featuring a selection of works in painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, photography and design from the school’s fine art and visual communication faculty, the exhibit is entirely a showcase for the staff.
“This year in particular, it is a pleasure to begin the Fall 2021 semester with an exhibition showcasing the quality of work produced by our faculty,” school director Paul Aho said. “As always, this opening exhibition is a point of pride for PSAD and provides incoming students and the larger public an overview of the variety and caliber of work produced by our faculty and their contributions to the region’s creative community.”
Exhibiting artists will include Aho, Evin Dubois, Emily Esau, Kelley Johnson, Tanya Neitzke, Erich Neitzke and Randy Simmons.
The Aug. 19 reception — which is free and open to the public — will be hosted in the Bill Ford Gallery from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The gallery is located in PSAD’s 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison St.
The exhibition will be on display until Sept. 2. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 270-534-3901.
