Protestors hope for charges over hose incident

MURRAY — Two weeks after a man sprayed protestors against a Confederate monument with a water hose, the activists still hope to see charges against the man, but authorities still characterized the situation as “under investigation.”
Linda Arakelyan, a Murray native recalled the 24-hour protest at the Robert E. Lee statue on the Calloway County Courthouse lawn, which began Aug. 14 and carried into the next day.
Protestors had written messages and art in support of racial justice, when some people took objection to people tracking chalk over bricks with names of veterans engraved, so Arakelyan said they began washing some of the chalk off the sidewalk.
That’s when she recalled Sandy Forrest, who is active in local Confederate heritage groups, bringing a hose and spraying even more of the sidewalk.
“I wanted to preserve it, so I sat on the sidewalk,” Arakelyan said Friday.
“He washed off everything, so I stood up because there wasn’t any more point in protecting it.”
Videos shared on social media show Forrest spraying the area where Arakelyan is sitting, washing off the chalk around and under her, soaking her in the process.
“When there was no more chalk left, he raised his hose and pointed it at my face.”
Another video shows Forrest spraying the water directly at Arakelyan, who attempts to block it with her hands.
“The hose is parallel to the sidewalk, not facing any chalk, and it’s pointed at my face. I got soaking wet,” she said.
“He got really mad that I was blocking the water and he just started spraying two other protestors behind me. I was just amazed at how he thought that was OK.”
Forrest denied to the Murray Ledger & Times that he intentionally sprayed any protestors and that he was only trying to wash the chalk away.
Emily Evans, one of the other protestors that day, said she walked to Arakelyan “as backup,” and that when Forrest moved the hose away from Arakelyan he sprayed her as well.
“I was really kind of just angry,” Evans said.
“It’s just chalk.”
The Murray Police Department took statements after the incident, but no charges have been announced.
Reached this week for comment, Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said the investigation is ongoing and his office is reviewing options including the possibility of presenting the case to the grand jury.
Both Evans and Arakelyan expressed frustration that nothing has been announced.
“If any of us … tried anything like that, charges would have been pushed through,” Evans said.
Arakelyan said she wants Forrest “to be held responsible,” and that she also wants an apology.
“If he really cared, he could have apologized. It’s been two weeks,” she said, adding that incidents like the spraying damage the argument that the opposition respects the right to peaceful protest.
“That’s what they always tell us to do then they get mad at us when we do it.”
