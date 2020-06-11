The makeup of a unity meeting regarding police brutality, race relations and the local demonstrations around those issues had protesters doubting that their voice was being heard at the McCracken County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.
Prior to the meeting, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer had an animated exchange in front of the courthouse with one of the emerging voices in the local movement — LaVar Holt — who felt the meeting shut out the voice of the protesters.
Holt went as far as to call the planned discussion a “bogus meeting.”
“Y’all showing us y’all don’t care about the people. That’s the problem, Judge Clymer. We’ve been listening and listening and listening,” Holt shouted. “Here’s a platform for us to talk and you took it away.
“Y’all ain’t in our communities. You don’t feel our pain. You don’t know what we go through.”
Holt, also known as Richard Dillard, was supposed to be a part of the original June 3 meeting before his arrest on an outstanding domestic violence assault charge that day, which was the reason for the cancellation. He was then left off the list when the meeting was rescheduled.
Clymer, who organized the meeting, invited a racially diverse group comprised of Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless, Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird, McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, NAACP representatives J.W. Cleary and Corbin Snardon, Dr. Bernice Belt, Benny Heady, Shaun Massey, George Bray and Dujuan Thomas.
Other protesters shared Holt’s sentiments about the meeting’s attendees.
“More representation of the people that are within the oppressed communities of Paducah” should be involved in these meetings, said Bryson Brooks — a Georgetown College student and Paducah native who was present at Wednesday’s protest. “It was a poor representation of our community overall.”
The meeting was closed to the media and some of the attendees spoke during a news conference afterwards.
Clymer — who did not take questions during the news conference — handed out a printed statement while the conference was in progress and proceeded to leave the courthouse.
When approached on his way out, he said he thought the meeting went “exceptionally well” and also responded to the protesters’ complaint of not being included.
Clymer believes that the group he assembled knows what the complaints are.
“I’ve talked to the group and the self-purported leader (Holt) of that group several times. I’ll just say that the group of people I met with has the right motives,” he said. “They’re willing to set aside hatred and putting on a show, being boisterous and trying to get a lot of attention. They’re trying to get results. ... We had a very civil meeting.”
Cleary told the Sun he advocated for Clymer to allow Holt to attend the meeting and believes that there should be a way for the protesters to have their concerns heard.
“I feel like that sometimes it may be that some of the younger folks know more about what’s going on than I do. I feel like that we ought to at least let them voice what their thoughts are and we’ll go from there,” Cleary added. “If there’s a gripe out there then I feel like we should make a place for them at the table.”
Earlier in the news conference, Abraham and Harless both gave their thoughts. Abraham said it was a good opportunity for the attendees to “feel each other out” on the issues. The mayor thought the meeting was “a good start” but believes that these talks need to keep happening.
“This is all about digging deep and digging into the conversation. If we come up with an action plan in 24 hours, you better not trust it because there’s no way that action plan is going to make an impact,” she said. “We’ve got to hear what our community is saying and then create the plan from that.”
Cleary, the president of Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, shared his thoughts with the Sun following the meeting.
“It was some suggestions and some ideas but we really didn’t come up with anything concrete,” he said. “We didn’t really get a lot of substance out of it, but I think it’s a start anyway.”
The judge-executive also believes these meetings should continue and has planned another in around two weeks. Clymer believes that the attendees will remain essentially the same.
“If we feel like we need somebody to voice things that I think we already know … I’m moderating, I’m in charge, I brought the meeting together … but if somebody else in the group says they feel like we’d benefit from listening to (a) particular person, then I think we’ll have that person come in.”
